Parents are looking for new ways to stop the summer slide, here's how

Edoki Academy today announces Montessori Preschool 1.1.1, its new, very unique educational app for iOS and Android devices. Montessori Preschool offers Pre-K and K learning activities for children from the age of 3. Presented as an enchanting and engaging sandbox app that children will love to spend time in, it includes a cafeteria, restrooms, a garden, a playground and lots of fundamental learning! A virtual school with cute interactive characters for hours of free play.

