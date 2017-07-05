Maintain Releases Cocktail 10.4 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain today announces Cocktail 10.4 (Sierra Edition), the latest maintenance update for users running macOS Sierra. Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. This version adds ability to perform essential system maintenance with a click of a button, without any need to configure even a single option. It also fixes compatibility issues with macOS Sierra 10.12.6 and contains a number of other bug fixes and interface improvements.

