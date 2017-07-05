AirBeamTV Now Supports Video File Playback from Mac to Smart TVs

AirBeamTV today announced the release of version 2.0 of their popular screen mirroring applications for Smart and Connected TVs. The apps support all major TV brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. Users now have the option to play video files directly from Apple Mac computers to TV. The new modern user interface provides a better look and feel, and easier and faster access to all the settings.

