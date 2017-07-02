Bound Debuts Adaptation of Eliot Peper's Bestseller Cumulus

Bound announces the launch of “Cumulus,” an adaptation of the original novel by best-selling author Eliot Peper. Cumulus is available through Bound, a new mobile app for iOS devices, that combines serialized prose, art and audio with community features from the best storytellers in “geek genres” like sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers.

