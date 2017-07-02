AlphaDigits Top Rated Apps June 2017

Mobile app review publisher AlphaDigits has named top rated applications for June 2017. The ATracker is a daily time track and logging app. DP Gravity Simulator is a game where the players get to build their own solar system. Prokeyboard is a full functioning keyboard on iPad. In Rocklien Sun, players are spaceship commanders. MailGamer is a game with a few twists.

