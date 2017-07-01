Railmodeller Pro 5.3.7 With Improved Handling of Graded Track Sections

Isle of the Kakapo today announces RailModeller Pro 5.3.7, an update to their popular model railroad and slot car layout design solution for macOS. RailModeller Pro offers sophisticated design tools that enable hobbyists to easily design model train and slot car track layouts via drag & drop. The app includes a library catalog featuring more than 250 multi-brand libraries with 6000 tracks and accessories in all major model scales.

