PCI's Vertical Market Solution Now Compatible with QuickBooks Online

Productive Computing, Inc., a Platinum member of the FileMaker Business Alliance, announces their vertical market solution, Vessel Service Solutions, is now compatible with QuickBooks Desktop and Online. This vertical market solution was designed for the marine assistance industry and operates as a virtual command center to manage vessel assistance orders. VSS version 2.4.0.1 now features compatibility with QuickBooks Online via the FM Books Connector Online Edition plug-in.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

