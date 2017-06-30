MacXDVD Airs iPhone 10th Anniversary Celebration with Giveaway and Prize

MacXDVD kicks off an unheard-of iPhone 10th anniversary event featuring a survey contest and a giveaway of its popular MacX MediaTrans. It has been 10 years since Steve Jobs unveiled the first Jesus iPhone that completely transformed the smartphone landscape. With full support of all models of iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, MacX MediaTrans allows to manage, transfer and backup all iPhone contents, with no worry about iPhone space woes or data loss. The celebrating activity will last until July 20.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

