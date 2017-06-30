LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Now Can Open Images, Reveal in Finder

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.1, a feature update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer allows to speed up processing and reduce the size of InDesign links by eliminating excess image data. The software can also perform image adjustments, convert file formats and help repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices. The new version lets users open images with an app of user’s choice and reveal them in Finder directly from LinkOptimizer.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

