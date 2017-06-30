BotHeads [Free] by A Small Game flies into the App Store on July 6th

A Small Game AB today announces the up-and-coming release of BotHeads, an atmospheric and physics heavy arcade adventure game for iOS devices. Guide your little flying robots through a handcrafted world filled with things to fly past or bounce off. Transformed into a flying robot, Sonic The Hedgehog is trapped in badlands filled with weird monsters and cats with laser eyes. Avoid the dangers on the way and get the robots all the way to the end. Available on the App Store this July 6th 2017.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

