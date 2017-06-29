Red Giant 24-Hour Flash Sale – 25% Off Shooter Suite 13 & PluralEyes 4.1

Today, for 24 hours only, Red Giant will be running a Flash Sale to celebrate the five-year anniversary of Red Giant PluralEyes, the indispensable tool for syncing audio/video in seconds. Red Giant PluralEyes is the fastest, most accurate audio/video sync tool on the market. Red Giant Shooter Suite is a set of tools that gives filmmakers the freedom to shoot their way, with the confidence that footage will make it from camera to editing timeline safe, sound and in sync.

