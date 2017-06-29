Play Well: D-Train – Create LEGO(R) Duplo(R) Train Plans on Your iPad

Isle of the Kakapo announces Play Well: D-Train 1.1, their LEGO(R) DUPLO train track creation app for the iPad. With the “Play Well: D-Train” app you can now create track plans for LEGO Duplo trains from the comfort of your couch: Try out different variations, create amazing train plans, check the number of DUPLO train tracks required and make sure everything will fit before lifting a finger (from your iPad).

