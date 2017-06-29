Packing Pro Celebrates the 4th of July with a Special 33% Off Sale

From now until the 4th of July, QuinnScape will be celebrating the birthday of the United States with a special 33% off sale of Packing Pro, its popular mobile travel packing list app for iPhones and iPads. Packing Pro features unlimited, 100% customizable packing lists, an extensive, yet flexible, catalog, handy sample lists, iCloud auto-sync and various list sharing options. During the eight years that Packing Pro has been on Apple’s App Store, it has been highlighted several times.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

