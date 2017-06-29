Micro Machines World Series for Mac and Linux

UK based Virtual Programming today announced that its legendary gaming franchise Micro Machines will be racing onto Mac and Linux this July! The new title, Micro Machines World Series promises massive amounts of miniature multiplayer mayhem. Micro Machines World Series will retain the manic social game play of the classic series, but will bring a new dimension to the experience with stunning HD visuals, taking you to the much-loved household environments as they’ve never been seen before.

