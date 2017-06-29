Hydra 4.1 Brings New Color Grading for Improved HDR Result on Mac

Mons based Creaceed today releases Hydra 4.1, a new version of their popular HDR app for Mac OS X. Hydra enables the creation of HDR images based on pictures taken with exposure shifts or alternatively from a single RAW or JPEG image. Hydra is fully optimised for Metal and macOS Sierra, and offers a simple user experience as well as more advanced options such as a precise image alignment, real-time preview and more. Version 4.1 features an improved tone mapper with a new color grading technique.

