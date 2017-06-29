HDRtist NX 1.1 for macOS – Next generation HDR software

Ohanaware Co., Ltd. today announces HDRtist NX 1.1, an important feature update to their latest High Dynamic Range Imaging software for OS X. HDRtist NX is the third installment in the HDRtist series of applications that Ohanaware started in 2009. NX is the absolute latest and most advanced version to date, featuring brand new technology and functionality that Ohanaware have been refining in the last 7 years. Version 1.1 sports many new features and improvements.

