Grow Forest – a New kids game about Sustainable Forestry

Good-game-experience studio, Gro Play today introduces Grow Forest, their new kids play app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. Developed for ages 3-9 years, Grow Forest is a city builder game and a mini game collection, in which children develop a wonderful, healthy forest community and learn about environmental topics in a simple and entertaining way. This is a game featuring many hours of fun for both kids and their parents.

