TurnTable 2.0 is the New Graphical Music Player

Aquarius Computer today releases TurnTable 2.0, a feature update to their popular music player for OS X. TurnTable is a new kind of music player that reinvents the concept, representing a new graphical user interface for the music player. It’s more intuitive, based around the art form, how people listen to music. The new update also presents record albums as Real Albums. The Album art is wide screen, reflected with the track list imprinted on it, just like a real record from the 60s, 70s & 80s.

