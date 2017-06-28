Magic Painting 1.0 for iOS/Android – Augmented Reality Coloring Book

Amman based Maysalward(MRD) introduces Magic Painting 1.0, its new augmented reality AR Coloring Book app for iOS and Android devices. Magic Painting is based on a live texturing process that applies the captured texture from a 2-D colored drawing, and then turning it into a 3-D character in real time. Children can color characters in a printed coloring book. The drawing is detected, tracked and augmented with an animated 3-D version of the character texture according to the child’s coloring.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

