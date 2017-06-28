CarePassport gives Patients control of all their Medical Data

CarePassport Corp. releases CarePassport 6.0.5, a minor update to its popular medical records app for iOS and Android devices. CarePassport brings patient data together in one single, secure health portal, and allows patients to aggregate, store, share and manage all their medical data at no cost. The app enables patients to import their medical data from any current patient portal or EMR. In version 6.0.5, users can now send URL via messages, as well as adds video to the Facility information.

