2.5D Animation System for iPad Exports Stereoscopic Movies

PixelSplincher has released Motion Graphix, a 2.5D keyframe animation app for iPad. The app lets iPad artists compose images, text, animated GIFs and curves into multilayer animations with depth. 2.5D animation uses flat elements moving in 2D, and adds a depth to each element. As the element moves in depth, it naturally scales larger and smaller, matching the perspective transformation due to a 3D camera. The simulated 3D camera can render stereoscopic movies in standard formats.

