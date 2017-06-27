Rocklien Run in App Stores New games we love list in Australia and NZ

Indie pulp sci-fi arcade shooter and endless runner hybrid “Rocklien Run” has been featured on Apples “New games we love” section in the Australian and New Zealand App Stores. Rocklien Run is new free-to-play fast paced, cartoony 3d spaced theme arcade shooter and runner hybrid. Super fun and easy to learn, but punishing and hard to master. It features a wide range of fun unlockable and upgradable ships, collectable weapon power-ups, blastable combos, and cute cool and crazy enemies.

