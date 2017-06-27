Output Factory 2 for Adobe InDesign Adds Scripts, Subfolder Support

Zevrix Solutions announces the release of Output Factory 2, a major upgrade to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign. It offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, variable file names, and other productivity-enhancing features. The new version lets users run custom AppleScript and JavaScript scripts during processing, and adds an option to save output files in dynamically created subfolders.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

