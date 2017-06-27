NeoFinder Mac 7.1 – DAM for Affinity Photo and Designer

Norbert M. Doerner today released NeoFinder 7.1, the first major update for NeoFinder 7. NeoFinder helps anyone keep track of digital files, photos, songs, movies, fonts on hard drives, USB sticks, servers, Blu-ray disks, DVD-ROMs, CDROMs, and any other digital media. The new version includes much enhanced video cataloging, better workflow integration (“Open with…” menu and lossless image rotation), integrated Dropbox cataloging, and full support for Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

