MacX MediaTrans 3.9 Offers Full Support for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra

MacXDVD Software announced today MacX MediaTrans 3.9, an important update that provides timely support for the just-released iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra. MacX MediaTrans offers you a fast way to manage, backup and transfer your iOS mobile data, including videos, photos, music, ringtone, ebooks, Voice Memo, iTunes U, Podcast and more. Version 3.9 offers optimized data loading performance, fixes data loading problems as well as fixed errors when sorting music by album.

