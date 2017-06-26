Get a Personalized Intelligent Assistant for your Mac's System

MacFly Pro LLC today introduces MacFly Pro 1.0, the company’s brand new subscription-based Mac maintenance product. MacFly Pro is your personal tech assistant, available 24/7. It looks just like a any app for Mac maintenance. However, with every use it learns from the user’s habits for everyday tasks, software preferences and adjusts its recommendations accordingly. At the end of the day, your Mac gets a personalized maintenance treatment, and all the work is done.

