Find that Book out of your numerous unsorted bookcases

KerCodex today introduces Find that Book 1.0, their new app developed for iPhone and iPad devices. If you’ve got plenty of books in various bookcases and you stopped trying to sort them, Find that Book can help you find them. You must first take photos of your books by bundles and keyword them using Siri Dictation or character recognition. Once that’s done, the proximity keyword search feature will help you finally find that lost book!

