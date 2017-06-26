2048 Time Attack – Popular 2048 Gameplay with Exciting Time Limit Rule

Element Cell Game today introduces 2048 Time Attack 1.0, an incarnation of the popular 2048 game for iOS and Android devices. Featuring fast-paced, yet intuitive gameplay, 2048 Time Attack offers the added challenge of a time limit with numerous modes and options to unlock. Players are challenged to figure out the best move in order to reach 2048 and beyond. There are also numerous game modes to be unlocked, such as 5×5 board and 6×6 board.

