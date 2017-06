M4V Converter Plus for Mac New Version 4.3.2 Was Released

M4V Converter Plus Inc. announces M4V Converter Plus for Mac has been released its version 4.3.2 on June 22, 2017. When the iTunes version is V12.6.1.25, the user is prompted to upgrade. M4V Converter Plus for Mac is a powerful iTunes DRM removal software as well as iTunes Movie Converter. With it, you can strip Apple DRM protection from iTunes videos legally.

