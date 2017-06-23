Whatsinit? Tells Users what's in their Food in 12 Words or Less

UK based Two Docs Ltd. announces Whatsinit? 1.3, a minor update to their food discovery app for iOS and Android devices. Version 1.3 fixes a problem with blog updates. Whatsinit? helps anyone quickly and clearly understand exactly what’s in their food. Featuring a dynamic search function with predictive suggestions, the app leverages an extensive and constantly-growing database of more than 25 food categories, including sweeteners, preservatives, fruits, vegetables, proteins, dairy and more.

