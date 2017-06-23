"Watercolors: The Journey" Coming Out June 27, 2017

From the creators of the world wide successful puzzler Watercolors, comes Watercolors: The Journey, for iOS devices, an artsy adventure in which you’ll witness the transformation of a superficial, yet funny and lovable little girl into a true artist of the heart and spirit. Join Amelie on her journey from being a bratty little girl to becoming a master painter, discovering challenging puzzles along the way in a world filled with colors. Release date: 27th of June 2017

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

