Clapenjoy SRL announces Preschool Learning Games for kids – Hello Spring 1.22 for iOS devices, an educational app to help kids discover the amazing activities they can do in nature. To make sure that the educational content is suitable for kids, Clapenjoy have worked side by side with kindergarten teachers in implementing the basic concepts that kids learn in kindergarten.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

