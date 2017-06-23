Package Central for Adobe InDesign Improves Email Notification Handling

Zevrix Solutions announces Package Central 1.9.19, a feature update to company’s packaging workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign. Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign packaging with hot folder processing. Package Central offers email notifications, variable packages, PDF export and more. The new version makes it easier to specify multiple addresses for email notifications, and addresses processing errors on some network servers.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

