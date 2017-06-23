MacFamilyTree 8.2 – Family history for Mac, most beautiful charts ever

Synium Software GmbH today announces MacFamilyTree 8.2, a huge update to their popular genealogy app for macOS. MacFamilyTree offers many ways to explore your personal family history, discover your origins, and how your family has evolved over the course of time. New in MacFamilyTree 8.2: The most beautiful and versatile charts in computer genealogy even got better. Effortlessly adjust coloring, shadows, line styles, information to display, and fonts for all charts.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

