Happy Juul – iOS Sticker App Brightens Up iMessage Conversations

The Happy Juul Company releases Happy Juul 1.33 for iOS, an update to their popular sticker app. Happy Juul allows people of all ages to add charm, fun & color to their daily iMessage conversations. The stickers have been specifically selected to convey various emotions and activities in a light-hearted and inspiring way. Users can tell friends or loved ones they are having fun or simply feeling playful by dropping the image anywhere into the conversation. Version 1.33 fixes a screenshots issue.

