FantasMoji uses Facial Recognition to Create Fun Animated Emojis

Picartio Inc. today releases FantasMoji 1.1 for iOS, an update to their fun-to-use app that lets anyone create personalized & customized animated emojis. Users simply take a selfie with their iPhone or choose a picture from their camera roll, and FantasMoji’s innovative face recognition and AI assisted artistic processing technologies automatically coverts it into multiple hilariously animated emojis that can be shared via social media, or saved to their device. Version 1.1 fixes a crashing bug.

