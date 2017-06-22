Vitamin-R Pomodoro time management tool adds Things 3 support

publicspace today announces Vitamin-R 2.48 for macOS. Vitamin-R breaks down large, vaguely defined tasks into a series of short time slices of between 10 and 30 minutes, each with specific, easily reachable and actionable objectives – helping to improve focus and overcome procrastination. It features an array of highly configurable visual, audio and speech notifications. The new version adds support for the Things 3 todo list manager.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

