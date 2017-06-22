Share Splashy Summertime Pictures with KODAK Photo Printer Docks

Professional photo printing has never been easier and more affordable than with the compact KODAK Photo Printer Dock. An ideal match for Android, iPhone, iPad and digital camera users. Shoot your best life photo with your device, then Dock to the printer. This innovative dock prints dazzling color 4×6 photos while simultaneously charging up to two devices. Within one minute, you will get your previous moment as a photo. Super Easy. One Touch. Instant. Gorgeous.

