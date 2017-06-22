Note-taking app SnipNotes arrives on the Mac

Felix Lisczyk introduces SnipNotes for macOS, which extends the existing iOS app. SnipNotes combines a highly configurable clipboard manager with an intelligent note-taking app: Users can quickly save any content from their clipboard, websites and more. SnipNotes categorizes notes automatically based on their content and provides a set of actions for each type. SnipNotes for macOS transports this concept to the Mac and integrates into many system technologies like Handoff and the new Touch Bar.

