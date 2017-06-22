Certified meditation coach, Lynne Goldberg, today announces the official launch of Breethe 3.0, the next generation of the popular guided meditation and mindfulness app for iOS and Android devices. Re-named Breethe, the app builds on the success of OMG. I Can Meditate! as one of the world’s top meditation apps and the easiest way to meditate. In addition to new content and features, the app has been completely re-designed to reflect the new brand.
Meditation Expert Lynne Goldberg Introduces Breethe – New Meditation App
