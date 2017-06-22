Meditation Expert Lynne Goldberg Introduces Breethe – New Meditation App

Certified meditation coach, Lynne Goldberg, today announces the official launch of Breethe 3.0, the next generation of the popular guided meditation and mindfulness app for iOS and Android devices. Re-named Breethe, the app builds on the success of OMG. I Can Meditate! as one of the world’s top meditation apps and the easiest way to meditate. In addition to new content and features, the app has been completely re-designed to reflect the new brand.

