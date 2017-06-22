Finally an auto merging dub app – No buttons to hold – No timing needed

Kiev based indie Developer, Jacob Brubaker today announces CutCuts 0.0.26, a minor update to his debut auto-merging dub app for iOS and Android devices. CutCuts make it easier than ever to create your own dubbed videos. The app merges your recording to when the character speak. Browse the feed to see other user’s creations, follow friends and even share videos on other social media platforms. Version 0.0.26 merges the preview and create screens, updates icons and includes minor bug fixes.

