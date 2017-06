ABBYY TextGrabber 6 for iOS Implements Instant Real-Time Recognition

ABBYY TextGrabber 6 for iOS receives real-time recognition to instantly capture text in live video stream and transform it into action. The app offers 61 recognition languages and a wide variety of use cases. Digitized text can be copied, edited, shared, translated into 104 languages or read using VoiceOver. All links, phone numbers, email addresses, street addresses, times and dates become clickable. This helps TextGrabber turn every mobile device into a digital transformation asset.

