Winstag – Fashion Conscience can Share the Latest Styles, Trends & Ideas

UK based Ollywan Limited announces Winstag 1.2.2 for iOS, the latest version of the company’s popular app for stylists and fashion bloggers. Winstag provides a platform where the trendiest individuals can become influencers of the fashion and style space. It provides users with an opportunity to share the latest styles and trends that the fashion industry has to offer. Version 1.2.2 offers users an enhanced ability to interact and share information on the fashion-networking platform.

