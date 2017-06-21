Rest Time 1.0 – The small, simple and elegant macOS break reminder

publicspace today announces Rest Time for macOS. Rest Time is a small, simple, elegant and unobtrusive break reminder written completely in Swift and using Apple’s latest platform technologies. Rest Time schedules breaks intelligently taking into account user activity and device status. It does so without requiring privileged access and thus preserves the user’s privacy and internet security. Rest Time is designed to minimize disruption and to be easy to live with.

