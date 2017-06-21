Hej Stylus! Offers Digital Artists Full Fledged Stylus Control on macOS

Berlin-based indie app creator, Eilert Janssen today announces Hej Stylus! V2.0, an important update to his macOS menubar application that makes it easy for designers, illustrators and digital artists to configure and smooth out their stylus and graphics tablet output. The app acts as a control system for the user’s graphic input. Version 2.0 offers a new pressure mapping function that takes the pressure output of a user’s stylus and maps it along as either a linear or Bezier function.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

