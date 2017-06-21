Bound Teams with Industrial Toys and John Shirley to Launch New Series

Bound is launching a new fiction series called ‘Purgatorio’ today. The new fiction series is written by award-winning author John Shirley, and is based on the “Midnight Star: Renegade” mobile game universe developed by Industrial Toys and best-selling author John Scalzi. Bound is a new mobile app that combines serialized prose, art and audio from the best storytellers in “geek genres” like sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers. Bound is available in the IOS app store.

