Backtrack Golf released for iOS – Take A Look Back

Honolulu based indie developer, Aron Nelson today introduces Backtrack Golf 1.1, a new sports app developed exclusively for iPhone. Backtrack golf allows you to follow your child as they play on the golf course with your iPhone and more. In addition to showing your child’s location, it also marks places where they stop and hit and shows the yardage between marked spots. It’s also an awesome way to remember all the good rounds you have played and a great way to analyze how you are playing.

