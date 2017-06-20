Moneyspire Announces Support for Over 9,000 Financial Institutions

California based Moneyspire Inc. today announces Moneyspire Connect, the company’s new service that allows its personal finance software users to download transactions from over 9,000 financial institutions in the U.S. and around the world. Along with Moneyspire Connect, Moneyspire personal finance software brings your entire financial life together in one place, and helps give you peace of mind – all with one click transaction downloading!

