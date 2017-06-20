Button Software Technology today announces Mixoo 3.0, an important feature update to the company’s popular photo editor for iOS devices. Mixoo offers amazing ways to edit as well as decorate personal photo collections along with memorable family photos, friends gatherings, business materials and more. Version 3.0 adds many new features and design templates, a layout function with adjustable frames and borders, a brand-new camera feature with beauty and filter effects, photo editor and more.
Mixoo – The ultimate Photo Editing App gets a Major Update
