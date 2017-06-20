Mixoo – The ultimate Photo Editing App gets a Major Update

Button Software Technology today announces Mixoo 3.0, an important feature update to the company’s popular photo editor for iOS devices. Mixoo offers amazing ways to edit as well as decorate personal photo collections along with memorable family photos, friends gatherings, business materials and more. Version 3.0 adds many new features and design templates, a layout function with adjustable frames and borders, a brand-new camera feature with beauty and filter effects, photo editor and more.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

