Austin based developer, Matrix News LLC today announces a limited time giveaway of Matrix News 1.0. A brand new RSS Reader Radio player app for iOS devices that also reads incoming news. Matrix News allows you to view all of your preferred news sources and play your favorite radio stations from a single place. When configured with all of your favorite news, this app is the most efficient news reader that you’ll encounter with its unique features. It will even read the incoming news to you.
Matrix News iOS app is Free for a limited time – Reads Incoming News
